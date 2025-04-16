Frankfort Zoo Closes

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WOWO) — More than 80 animals, including 78 birds and several mammals, have died in the past few months at the Frankfort TPA Park Zoo. That’s just one of the reasons the zoo is closing.

The city’s Dept. of Public Works approved the mayor’s request for the zoo to be closed Monday.

“We have faced increasing complexities in maintaining the zoo to the standards we expect, both in terms of animal welfare and financial sustainability. Given that we have already spent a significant amount this year, and with the prospect of further necessary investments, we have determined that transitioning the animals to appropriate new homes is the most responsible path forward for our community’s resources,” said Mayor Judy Sheets.

The zoo has been cited at least eight times recently by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, once for a critical violation. Some of those involved animal deaths.

An alpaca that died in January may have died from nutrition-related infection.

Sheets and others agreed that the costs associated with making the necessary improvements to the zoo are too much to ask taxpayers to bear.

Now the zoo will work to find other homes for the remaining animals.