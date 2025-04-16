Meth Arrests Across Central Indiana

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Police teams served dozens of warrants Wednesday morning in a coordinated effort to address meth dealing in central Indiana.

“It puts a large dent into crime in Johnson County,” said Sheriff Duane Burgess. “A lot of us in law enforcement are tired of seeing people overdose on drugs.”

Officers executed 45 warrants in Edinburgh, Franklin, Greenwood, and Indianapolis. SWAT was seen arriving at one of the locations.

“We’ve arrested 19 people as of 8:55 a.m.,” Burgess said. “We still have teams going out and knocking on doors.”

Arrests were also made in Martinsville, Mooresville, and Shelbyville.

The warrants are tied to meth dealing, a Level 2 felony with potential penalties of 10 to 30 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.