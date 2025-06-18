FreshRealm Recalls Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Washington, DC (WOWO) – FreshRealm establishments in San Clemente, CA., Montezuma, GA., and Indianapolis, IN., are recalling chicken fettuccine alfredo products that may be contaminated with an outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced yesterday.

An abundance of caution has the company pulling the following items off shelves that were produced prior to June 17, 2025, from the following brand names.

These are the ready-to-eat products that were shipped to Kroger and Walmart retail locations nationwide:

32.8 oz. tray packages containing “Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, tender pasta with creamy alfredo sauce, white meat chicken, and shaved parmesan cheese.” With a best buy date of 06/27/25 or prior.

12.3 oz. Tray packages containing “Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine, tender pasta with creamy alfredo sauce, white meat chicken, broccoli, and shaved parmesan cheese” With a best-by date of 06/26/25

12.5 oz tray packages containing “Home Chef Heat & Eat chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and parmesan cheese” With a best-by date of 06/19/25 or prior.

These products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the product label as well as establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” printed on the side of the packaging.

FSIS and public health partners are investigating an outbreak of Lm that currently includes 17 ill people in 13 states. As of June 17, 2025, there have been 3 reported deaths and one fetal loss associated with this outbreak. The outbreak strain of Lm was isolated from ill people on dates ranging from August 2024- May 2025. The same outbreak was isolated from a routine chicken fettuccine Alfredo sample collected by FSIS in a FreshRealm establishment in March 2025. The lot of chicken fettuccine alfredo was held during sampling, destroyed, and never entered commerce. Investigations have not yet been able to confirm a source of contamination.

FSIS also used purchase records from two ill people to trace purchased chicken fettuccine alfredo products to FreshRealm establishments. Additionally, two more ill people verbally described the chicken fettuccine products they purchased. FSIS matched descriptions to FreshRealm products.

FSIS is currently sharing what is known regarding products associated with the outbreak as the agency continues to diligently work with public health partners to identify whether a specific ingredient may be the culprit of this strain of Lm.

Consumption of food contaminated with Lm can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women in including their newborns. However, less commonly, people outside of these groups are also affected.

Signs of a listeriosis infection can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious, sometimes fatal infections occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis should be treated with antibiotics. People in higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated foods should seek immediate medical care and tell their healthcare provider about eating contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be and you are encouraged to throw out or return to the place of purchase.

The FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness and checks to verify. FSIS also encourages consumers to safely prepare fresh and frozen foods to temperatures of 165 Fahrenheit, as that is the only way to ensure harmful bacteria have been killed off.

For any questions or concerns regarding this recall, contact FreshReals customer service at 888-244-1562. Media can contact Mary Beth Lowell, director of internal communications, FreshRealm, at 425-531-0122. Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.