More Bike Parking Coming to Fort Wayne Businesses

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) The City of Fort Wayne is offering free bike racks to local businesses as part of an ongoing effort to expand access for cyclists.

Officials say businesses can apply for the racks while supplies last, with requests reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. To qualify, businesses must be located within city limits and are encouraged to be near existing bike lanes or trails. Installation requirements include placement in concrete and maintaining adequate spacing around the racks.

The Bike Rack Program, launched in 2009, has resulted in more than 400 installations across the city. The initiative is aimed at supporting active transportation by providing safe parking for cyclists while also helping reduce vehicle emissions, lower transportation costs, and promote physical activity.

City officials say the program also helps businesses accommodate customers who choose to travel by bike, improving accessibility and convenience. Businesses interested in participating can submit an application through the city’s online portal.