Friday Afternoon Crash Leads To Back Up On I-69 NB

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An overturned box truck led to a miles-long back up on I-69 northbound.

The right lane is closed in the northbound direction of travel. Traffic is backed up to EXIT 317 (Union Chapel Rd).

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened shortly before noon. There are no reported injuries.

The box went off the roadway and struck an Auburn exit sign, causing the box to detach from the truck.

Police say the reason for the truck leaving the roadway is unknown because the driver and another employee fled the scene.