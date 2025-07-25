Indiana Cities Rent Study

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Three Indiana Cities ranked among the best in a recent study of rental properties by Rent Cafe.

Fort Wayne came in at number 111 on the list, offering budget-friendly rentals, but was held back by local job growth and lower access to amenities.

Indianapolis was at number 101 with a lower-than-average cost of living but also a lack of new inventory.

Bloomington made the biggest gain on the list, jumping 33 spots to number 54.

It has the highest percentage of renters in the Midwest and scored well for air quality and easy commuting.