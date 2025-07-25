Ohio’s Slow-Moving Vehicle Law Update

OHIO, (WOWO) — A recent change to the law has changed some details which will add restrictions to low-speed and under-speed vehicles, as well as utility vehicles, and mini trucks.

Motor-driven bicycles and scooters are included under the amended law, which now says that such vehicles are allowed on roads with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less; however, to be legal, each municipality allowing them must pass an ordinance specifying that.

All such vehicles must also be inspected and licensed.

The new law also prohibits motorized scooters and bicycles on roads with speed limits above 45 miles per hour.

Additionally, political subdivisions can now enact stricter laws on all low-speed and under-speed vehicles, including banning them entirely.