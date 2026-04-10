From Apollo to Artemis: Michigan Returns to Space Economy

LANSING, MI (WOWO) Michigan is aiming for the stars — literally — with plans to establish a Space Innovation Hub designed to expand the state’s aerospace and space economy, according to Bridge Michigan.

The initiative, set to launch within the next year, will serve as a central hub for businesses, researchers, and universities already contributing to the growing space sector. At least 78 Michigan companies supplied parts and expertise to NASA’s Artemis II mission, including engine blades from Moeller Aerospace, tooling from Elmet Technologies, and solar particle forecasts from the University of Michigan.

Mark Ignash, director of strategic initiatives at Michigan’s Office of Defense and Aerospace Innovation, said the hub is a critical step toward unifying the state’s space efforts. “We’re not creating a sector here,” he said. “We are putting wind behind the sails and saying, if we all unify, we can do a lot more.”

Michigan officials say the national space economy — including satellites, rockets, and in-space assembly — is projected to grow from $630 billion in 2023 to $1.8 trillion by 2035. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer emphasized Michigan’s existing strengths, including skilled labor, advanced testing environments, and manufacturing infrastructure, as ideal assets for this emerging sector.

The state will evaluate bids for the hub after a June 1 deadline, with hopes of attracting additional federal funding and expanding Michigan’s role in commercial and defense space industries. Collaboration across universities, manufacturers, and startups is already growing, with a state networking group increasing from 12 to 150 participants this year.

Michigan’s push into space marks a new era for economic development, building on a legacy that includes contributions to Apollo-era spacecraft and missile research. Officials say the Space Innovation Hub will connect these efforts and create opportunities for high-tech jobs across the state.