Michigan Celebrates History with Courthouse Museum

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI. (WOWO) The 1839 Berrien County Courthouse in Berrien Springs is Michigan’s oldest standing courthouse and now serves as a living museum, according to WSBT 22.

The courthouse functioned as a center for legal proceedings until 1894 and played host to notable events, including murder trials and Civil War recruitment meetings. Leanne Sigvartsen, research and project director at the site, highlighted the courthouse’s long history of community engagement.

“Back in 1861, there was a rather raucous recruitment meeting for the Civil War,” Sigvartsen said. “It’s fascinating to see how this building was part of so many historic events.”

The museum displays a range of artifacts uncovered in archaeological digs, from ancient stone axes to a juvenile woolly mammoth tusk found nearby. Researchers are also sharing unique stories from past cases, including a 19th-century trial in which a man accused of counterfeiting coins received a one-day jail sentence, illustrating the period’s approach to justice.

Sigvartsen says the courthouse is undergoing plans for renovation while preserving its historical integrity. The goal is to increase public engagement, draw more visitors, and make history accessible to families and young people.

The museum is free to visit and now offers family passes to encourage wider community participation in exploring Michigan’s rich history.