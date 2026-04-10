Starke County Police Injured During Chainsaw Confrontation

STARK COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A Starke County man is facing multiple charges after swinging a chainsaw at a sheriff’s deputy, according to WSBT.

Authorities say police were responding to a complaint about a dog on April 2 when they encountered 36-year-old Jeremiah Fort standing in a doorway holding a chainsaw. Fort was known to have an active warrant, according to the Starke County Prosecutor.

Officers asked Fort if the homeowner was present, and as he attempted to move between a shed and a trailer, he continued to hold the chainsaw. Deputies advised Fort about his warrant and instructed him to stop. For safety reasons, officers attempted to subdue him, but Fort swung the chainsaw toward a deputy’s face. Police were ultimately able to gain control of Fort and confiscate the chainsaw. One deputy sustained injuries during the incident.

On April 3, the Starke County Prosecutor’s Office charged Fort with two felony counts of resisting law enforcement and one misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement. On April 7, the state filed a notice to seek a habitual offender enhancement penalty.

The case remains under investigation, and additional updates are expected as the legal process continues.