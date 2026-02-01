Fuller Plants LLC Hosts Fundraiser With Shepherd’s House

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne plant shop has held a fundraiser in honor of the owner’s late brother.

Fuller Plants LLC’s owner, Jessica Fuller, held the fundraiser in honor of her veteran brother Brian who passed away from fentanyl poisoning a few years ago.

Fuller Plants LLC and Shepherd’s House partner together around Brian’s birthday, with hopes of raising support for military service members coming home from duty.

Shepherd’s House, a transitional living facility, houses veterans facing homelessness.

To honor his 36th birthday, Jessica says 36 percent of all money earned during the fundraiser was donated to the Shepherds House. More than $800 was raised, and an anonymous donor has committed to matching the donation to Shepherd’s House.