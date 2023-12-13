Funeral Services Announced For Michael Franke

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The legacy left behind by Fort Wayne Komets President Co-Owner Michael Franke can be witnessed far and wide with numerous community members offering an outpouring of reflection and memories.

Funeral arrangements for Franke have been announced as he will be laid to rest Saturday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Dewald Street. The Public Viewing will be held there at 9:30 in the morning with a funeral mass taking place at 1:00 P.M.

Franke passed away on Sunday at the age of 63 after a battle with cancer. According to a statement released on Tuesday, in lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Bishop Luers High School.