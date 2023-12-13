Infrastructure Improvements Plentiful Across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials announced a record $40 million that was spent on infrastructure, and even more expected in 2024. Mayor Tom Henry and Councilman Geoff Paddock spoke about the improvements coming across the city Tuesday.

In 2023, improvements such as upgrading streets and sidewalks were prevalent and announced even more improvements to come expected to happen in 2024 which will total over $49 million. According to The Journal Gazette, plans include $37.4 million to be spent on streets, roads and bridges, with $9.4 million for sidewalks and alleys and just more than $2 million for trails.

One of the most recognized areas that will see more improvement is the Triangle Park neighborhood near North Side High School.