FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – If you’re looking to adopt a furry friend, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is hosting an event for you.

Now through August 16, you can take advantage of their “Adopt a Study Buddy” sale where all kitten, cat and small animal adoptions will be $5 with an approved application.

It’s happening at the shelter’s Hillegas Road location and at all FWACC partner locations.

More information about adoptable animals can be found HERE.