FWFD Investigating Series Of House Fires

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Four pets are dead, one person was hurt and three homes have been damaged after a series of fires on Saturday.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says the first fire happened in the 2900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. around 4 p.m. where firefighters found smoke coming from the upper level of the two-story house. A fire was found in an upstairs bedroom, though it was able to be distinguished within 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the first fire, according to 21 Alive News. However, the home sustained moderate smoke, fire and water damage.

Around 5:15 p.m., FWFD responded to an active fire coming from the back of a residence in the 1700 block of Kentucky Ave.

The fire was extinguished in about 20 minutes, though the home sustained heavy smoke, fire and water damage. Nobody was in the home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured, though three dogs were found dead in the home.

The final fire happened around 8 o’cock Saturday evening in the 1000 block of Oneida Street.

FWFD firefighters found fire coming from the second story of an apartment.

The fire was under control in about 20 minutes, and the individual inside the home was able to self-evacuate. One cat was found dead in the home.

All three fires remain under investigation at this time.