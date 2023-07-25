FWCS Eyes Accessibility and Safety Improvements

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Community Schools advanced a plan to finance about $10 million in safety and accessibility improvements with general obligation bonds Monday Night. According to The Journal Gazette, the plan got the approval of the FWCS board as the elected leaders also agreed to hire two businesses to provide services for the accessibility projects, which will affect 11 buildings which include Young Early Childhood Center; Adams, Harrison Hill, St. Joseph Central and Weisser Park Elementary Schools; Jefferson, Kekionga, Lane, Northwood and Portage Middle Schools; and the Center for Academic Success at Nebraska. The accessibility upgrades have an overall construction budget of $6 million. Officials previously shared a timeline showing projects would begin next spring with completion in fall 2025.