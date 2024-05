FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner has identified a woman who was found dead in her front yard in February.

61-year-old Sheila Snyder’s death on Feb. 15 has been ruled an accident and the cause of death is blunt force injuries of the head.

Snyder was pronounced dead at her home near Roanoke on Aboite Road.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.