DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Garrett man was arrested for possession of child porn Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

Around 8:30 a.m., the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Brody Dixon after conducting an investigation which stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

Possession of child pornography is a level 5 felony.