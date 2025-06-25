June 25, 2025
FWFD Answers Council

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Fire Chief Eric Lahey addressed staffing, funding, operations, and public safety amid union complaints.

He said the department aims for 370 firefighters but currently has 352, expecting about 361 soon.

Lahey acknowledged staffing challenges but stressed the department remains capable and well-equipped.

He blamed the collective bargaining agreement, not firefighters, for issues. Council President Russ Jehl was satisfied with Lahey’s answers, while Councilman Geoff Paddock raised concerns about morale and called for more hiring.

