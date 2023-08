ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who died as the result of a fatal farming accident on August 18.

It took place in the 10000 block of Schwartz Road in Grabill, with the victim pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as 63-year-old Thomas Schmucker from Grabill.

His cause of death was determined to be exsanguination due to injury sustained by a farming accident and his manner of death an accident.