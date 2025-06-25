June 25, 2025
Indiana News

New 17 Million Dollar Trail At Trine

by David Scheie0
ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) — Residents of Angola who enjoy walking, running, and bike riding will soon have a beautiful new option as Trine University and the City of Angola partner to develop a new 3-and-a-half mile recreation and nature trail that will follow the university property line around Zollner Golf Course and Fox Lake.

Officials say that construction will begin this fall and the trail will open in the spring of 2026.

The project received just over 17 million dollars in funding from the Lilly Endowment.

