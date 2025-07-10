FWFD Receives Approval To Move Forward To Add More Firefighters, Quicker

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Mayor Sharon Tucker’s office today announced the Fort Wayne Fire Department Merit Commission has approved a plan that allows for more firefighters to be trained and hired in a faster timeframe.

Fifteen individuals who already have EMT basic training and certification will begin the Fort Wayne Fire Department training academy in December 2025 and will finish in February 2026 to become full-time firefighters. In addition, 25 individuals will also begin the training academy in December 2025 and will finish in May 2026 as new firefighters.

“This is a win for our community as we continue our efforts to be the safest community possible and provide excellent services to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” said Mayor Tucker. “Our current team of firefighters is doing an outstanding job each day. By adding more personnel, we’re demonstrating a strong commitment to meeting the needs of a growing and thriving city.”

“I’m encouraged that we’re moving forward with this proactive plan as it continues to put public safety as a top priority,” said Fire Chief Eric Lahey. “By working together with the Merit Commission and the Fort Wayne Metro Firefighters IAFF Local 124, this effort positions the fire department and our firefighters in the most effective and efficient manner to provide lifesaving care.”