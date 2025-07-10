Access To Temporarily Close At S.R. 3 And Cedar Canyons Rd.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — INDOT announces a road closure as part of ongoing construction on State Road 3.

Starting on or after July 14, access to and from S.R. 3 and the eastern side of W. Cedar Canyons Road will close.

The closure is expected to last until the end of August.

All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

During the closure, drivers will need to seek an alternate route.

Work on the overall project began in May.

INDOT encourages drivers to consider safety for all by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.