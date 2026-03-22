March 22, 2026
Local News

FWFD Respondes To Nevada Ave. House Fire

by Alyssa Foster0
Photo supplied/City of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a fire around 5:45 Saturday evening.

It happened in the 3700 block of Nevada Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find a visibly smoky home with fire in the kitchen.

Nobody was inside the home, but one cat was found dead and one person at the scene was treated by medics, according to 21 Alive News. 

The fire was extinguished within about 15 minutes.

The fire is under investigation, but reports say there was moderate fire and smoke damage as well as minor water damage.

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