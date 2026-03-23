Hospital Cameras Reportedly Caught IV Tampering

COLUMBUS, OH (WOWO) A 35-year-old Maumee woman has been indicted on a charge of endangering children after allegedly contaminating her child’s IV at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus.

Tiffany Lesueur reportedly put a substance into her daughter’s IV, prompting doctors to conduct bloodwork and observe the incident with surveillance cameras, according to a Maumee Police report cited by WTVG. Police say Lesueur told investigators she was concerned her child was not receiving the necessary treatment.

Maumee Police reviewed the case to determine if any incidents occurred in the local area. They interviewed Lesueur’s husband and confirmed he was not involved. Authorities also found no evidence of abuse occurring in Maumee.

WTVG reports that the child had initially received care at a Toledo hospital for vomiting and fever before being taken to Columbus. The case is now proceeding through the Columbus court system.