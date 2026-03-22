Peregrine Falcon ‘Moxie’ Lays First Egg Of 2026 Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Moxie, a peregrine falcon nesting atop the Indiana Michigan Power building in downtown Fort Wayne, has laid her first egg of the 2026 season.

The egg was spotted around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on the company’s Falcon Cam. Experts with Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center say a second egg could arrive by Monday.

Peregrine falcon eggs typically hatch in about a month, with chicks taking flight around six weeks later. Moxie and her partner, Jamie, are in their 14th year at the site and have produced more than 30 chicks.

The nest remains a key part of regional falcon restoration efforts, 21 Alive News says.