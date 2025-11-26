November 26, 2025
FWPD Advising Public To Avoid S Lafayette St. and E Leith St. Due To Gas Line Break

by David Scheie0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) —  The FWPD is requesting that citizens and motorists avoid the area of S Lafayette St. and E Leith St., including side streets in close proximity due to a gas line break.

