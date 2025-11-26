Boar’s Head Cheese Recall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Boar’s Head cheese products are being recalled over potential Listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration says Boar’s Head supplier issued the recall and it’s being categorized as a Class One, which means exposure could result in serious health consequences or death.

The recalled items included Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese, FS Grated Romano Cheese, Pre-cut Pecorino Romano, EverRoast Chicken Caesar Salad and EverRoast Chicken Caesar Wraps sold at Kroger stores in Kentucky and Indiana.

If you have these products, you are strongly advised to discard them.