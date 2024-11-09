FWPD investigating deadly shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the 1000 block of Huestis Ave.

It happened just after midnight when officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds. 21 Alive News says medics arrived shortly after and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Department says they have limited information they can release at this time but that they are talking to witnesses. Anybody with information is asked to contact the FWPD or Crime Stoppers