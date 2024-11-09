Man facing charges in connection to Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 34-year-old man is facing charges in connection to a shooting at a Fort Wayne apartment.

Gregory Lovelady was allegedly with the suspect accused in the August shooting that happened on Decatur Road.

29-year-old Jamion Martin was reportedly visiting a man at the apartment complex when the man and another witness told police they heard gunshots but did not see the person who had fired them.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness later admitted she did see who shot Martin as well as someone with him, who was later identified as Lovelady. A witness stated that Lovelady was not armed and did not shoot Martin.

Lovelady claimed that he was at the apartment that night to sell cocaine when he and 63-year-old Dwayne Sims were invited inside.

After the shooting, Sims and Lovelady allegedly ran to a car and drove to Chicago.

Security footage showed the men on camera entering the apartment as well as leaving after the shooting.

Sims was arrested in September and charged with the murder.