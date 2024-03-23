FWPD Makes Arrest in Sexual Assault Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault that occurred after meeting someone on social media.

I started on Monday, March 11 when a woman when to the Indiana State Police post on the southwest side of Fort Wayne to report she had been sexually assaulted. The assault allegedly occurred in an apartment on Ridgewood Avenue.

A Fort Wayne Police officer was sent to the Indiana State Police post to take over the investigation.

The victim named her attacker as 31-year-old Marcus Alexander Walker and said they met on social media.

Walker was arrested on felony charges of Rape, Sexual Battery, and Intimidation.