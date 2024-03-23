March 23, 2024
Local News

Fort Wayne Police Arrest Suspect in Child Pornography Case

by Heather Starr0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Police have arrested a suspect in a Child Sexual Abuse Material investigation.

The Fort Wayne Police Department announced the arrest of 31-year-old Alex William Hockenberry in connection with a Child Pornography investigation that started on February 28, 2024. The investigation stemmed from a citizen’s report of discovering Child Sexual Abuse Material in items found in a storage unit on Saint Mary’s Avenue.

Detective Chuck Volz of the Fort Wayne Police Department, along with the Digital Forensic Unit and Uniform Patrol Officers, took Hockenberry into custody on three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, classified as Level 6 Felonies.

 

