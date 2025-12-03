December 3, 2025
FWPD: Murder Charge Filed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) Fort Wayne Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at an Amoco Gas Station located at 437 East Washington Boulevard. Officers were dispatched at approximately 6:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult male on the parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics transported the victim to a medical trauma center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Fort Wayne Homicide Unit assumed the investigation. Detectives identified 34-year-old Domonique Drew as the suspect. At approximately 10:15 p.m., officers located Drew and conducted a traffic stop near South Clinton Street and East Jefferson Boulevard. He was taken into custody without incident.

Drew is currently being held at the Allen County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder as the investigation continues.

Officials have not yet released the identity of the victim pending family notification.

