FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne police officer is in the hospital following a police chase that ended on Hobson Road.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report the officer had “suspected narcotics thrown in his face.”

Police were serving a narcotics search warrant on the city’s south side. The suspect was found on the northwest side of Fort Wayne and police attempted a traffic stop.

The suspect lost control on Hobson Road near College Park West Apartments and reportedly hit a tree.

Following the crash, the suspect threw a white powder at an officer’s face, and both the suspect and the officer are being evaluated at a local hospital.