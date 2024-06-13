June 13, 2024
Portion of Illinois Road Closed for Gas Line Work

by Mike Wilson0
("Beacon" by Mitchell Hainfield, CC BY 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Illinois Road between Hillegas and South Illinois Road will be closed. NIPSCO is working on a leaky gas main. A marked detour will help drivers navigate the closure. Crews expect to have that work completed in one day,

