Veterans Memorial Bridge Dedication Held Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Mayor Tom Henry, the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division, officials from INDOT, military officials, and federal, state and local government officials held a ceremony to dedicate the renamed and renovated Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge Sunday.

The bridge, renamed to honor our local veterans, is located along Lafayette Street near The Old Fort. The public ceremony, which took place on the bridge, began with the Old Fort Guard conducting a presentation of colors, followed by a prayer and the raising of the American flag located at the southwest corner of the bridge.

The construction investment totaled over $5 million as the renovation of the bridge provides motorists and pedestrians with safe and innovative ways to navigate Fort Wayne.

Project details include: