August 23, 2024
Missing 12-year-old Girl Believed To Be In Danger

by David Scheie0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl Friday afternoon.

According to our partners in news at 21ALIVE, Niya Ellington is 5′8″, 130 pounds and Black. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a picture of Tupac Shakur on it and black pants.

Ellington was last seen near the Canterbury Apartments.

Police believe she is distraught and in danger.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

