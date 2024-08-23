Teen critical after motorcycle clips bus, hits truck head-on

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Leo teen is in critical condition after his motorcycle clipped a bus and hit a truck head-on Friday morning in DeKalb County.

19-year-old Carson Days was driving his Harley Davidson north on County Road 35 around 6:45 a.m.

The minibus in front of him slow to turn into a driveway and Days clipped it, sending him head-on into another truck.

Days was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The other two drivers weren’t hurt.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.