August 23, 2024
Local News

The Victim Of A Fatal Shooting Late Thursday Night Has Been Identified

by David Scheie

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Victim has been identified as 29-year-old, Jamison Martin of Chicago.

Fort Wayne Police received a radio call from an off-duty Fort Wayne Firefighter around 11:15.

He was working at the Arbors of Southtowne Apartments on the city’s far southeast side when the person heard shots ring out.

Officers arrived and started to knock on apartment doors to investigate.

They eventually came across an open sliding door and heard a man call out for help.

Police walked into the apartment and saw an unconscious man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is the 26th homicide victim in Allen County this year.

The incident remains under investigation.

