FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

A public safety alert was issued just after 10 o’clock Tuesday morning.

The child, Amera Debacher, is described as 5-foot-1 and weighing 170 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black sweatpants and carrying a black bookbag.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Fort Wayne Police at (260) 427-1222.