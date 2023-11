FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old girl.

Rajah Haley is described as a black female, 4-foot-8, 145 pounds, with brown hair and dark eyes.

She was last seen wearing a “Lilo & Stich” shirt, a navy blue jacket with fur around the hood, black leggings, and blue/purple shoes.

If located, please call FWPD at (260) 427-1222.