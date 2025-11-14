FWPD Shares FBI Announcement On Takedown Of International Fraud Ring Targeting Seniors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is alerting the community to a recent FBI operation that dismantled a major international fraud ring accused of stealing large sums of money from seniors across the United States.

According to federal investigators, the criminal organization operated out of the Dominican Republic and was responsible for the widespread “Grandparent Scam.” In this scheme, scammers contacted elderly victims and falsely claimed that a grandchild or other family member had been arrested and urgently needed bail money.

In many cases, victims were instructed to hand over cash to an in-person courier posing as an attorney or legal representative. Others were told to send money through UPS or other delivery carriers under fabricated stories designed to avoid suspicion. The coordinated fraud caused significant financial losses, particularly among older adults who were deliberately targeted.

Following the takedown, the FBI is now working to identify additional victims and ensure they receive assistance.

Victims Urged to Come Forward

Anyone who believes they were targeted or defrauded by this group is urged to contact federal authorities. Potential victims can reach investigators by emailing USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.