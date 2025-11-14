Catholic Charities Confirms Receipt of Civil Investigative Demand, Denies Any Ties to Trafficking

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne–South Bend says it is reviewing a Civil Investigative Demand (CID) issued by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, delivered Thursday during a local press conference.

In a statement, the agency said it “vehemently condemns any person or organization involved in any form of trafficking” and stressed that its mission includes supporting survivors through trauma counseling and intensive case management.

Officials with Catholic Charities said they intend to comply fully with the investigation. “We look forward to responding to the CID and working with the Attorney General’s office to ensure that trafficking has no place in America or in our community,” the statement reads.

The Attorney General’s Office has not yet detailed the nature of the inquiry or specified what information the CID seeks. Civil Investigative Demands allow state investigators to compel documents, written responses, or testimony in cases involving potential violations of state law.

Catholic Charities, a 501(c)(3) organization, serves a 14-county region across northeast Indiana. The agency operates offices in Fort Wayne, Auburn, and South Bend, offering social-service programs ranging from counseling and crisis support to food assistance and refugee resettlement. According to its most recent fiscal year report, the organization assisted nearly 22,000 people, allocating 88 cents of every dollar directly to client services.

The group emphasized its longstanding focus on protecting vulnerable populations, noting that it frequently collaborates with community partners to address the root causes of social issues, including exploitation and trafficking.

No timeline has been released on when the Attorney General’s Office expects a response to the CID, and no additional comments were immediately provided by state officials.