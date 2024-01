FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Garbage and recycling collection has been suspended in Fort Wayne today and will resume tomorrow.

The City of Fort Wayne says GFL is pulling trucks off due to ice in the alleys and on some side streets.

GFL has had a number of trucks having to be towed due to getting stuck.

The city says GFL will work to collect any missed Tuesday households as soon as possible.

Wednesday routes should proceed as normal.