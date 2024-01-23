FWCS approves purchase of cell phone pouches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive report that Fort Wayne Community Schools has approved the purchase and testing of Yondr Education cell phone pouches.

Pouches deny students’ access to their phones. While the phones still remain on the owner’s person, they can only be used if an unlocking device is implemented.

FWCS will test out the pouches after spring break at Shawnee and Jefferson Middle Schools and at North Side and Wayne High Schools.

Superintendent Mark Daniel says an all-in effort is required.