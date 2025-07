FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The average price of gas across Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana has fallen about 21 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

A gallon of regular unleaded across Allen County is averaging about $2.99.

National prices are down about 38 cents per gallon over the same time last year.

Northwest Ohio saw a jump of about 18 cents per gallon, averaging $3 for a gallon of regular.

Michigan also saw an 8 cent jump to about 3-20 per gallon.