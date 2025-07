JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun expressed confidence in avoiding problems with conditions at a planned ICE detention facility at Camp Atterbury in Johnson County.

Braun stated that he supports the use of Camp Atterbury for a new temporary facility as long as conditions can be improved.

U.S. Rep. André Carson is investigating the responsibilities of ICE and the Indiana National Guard in running the facility, emphasizing the need for accountability.