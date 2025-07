FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — We have one more day of dangerous heat and humidity.

High allergen levels and other factors are also compromising air quality.

Wear loose-fitting light clothes, stay hydrated, and if possible, stay indoors as much as possible.

Also, keep a check on elderly and at-risk family, friends, and neighbors, and make sure your furry friends have plenty of water and a fan.

We’ll see a cooldown into the 70s by Thursday with nighttime lows as cool as the mid-50s.