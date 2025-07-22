Gas Prices Rise in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO) – Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 23.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.20/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne. Prices in Fort Wayne are 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 55.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has increased 1.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.693 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $2.81/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.29/g, a difference of 48.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.61/g while the highest was $3.67/g, a difference of $1.06/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09/g today. The national average is down 11.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 37.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Fort Wayne and the national average going back ten years:

July 21, 2024: $3.75/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g) July 21, 2023: $3.41/g (U.S. Average: $3.56/g) July 21, 2022: $4.35/g (U.S. Average: $4.42/g) July 21, 2021: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g) July 21, 2020: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g) July 21, 2019: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g) July 21, 2018: $2.80/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g) July 21, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g) July 21, 2016: $1.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g) July 21, 2015: $2.41/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Toledo- $2.82/g, down 15.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/g.

Kalamazoo- $3.12/g, down 16.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.29/g.

South Bend- $3.20/g, up 12.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.07/g.

“The national average price of gasoline slipped slightly over the last week, falling alongside oil, which dropped more than $2 per barrel,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “However, a few states— including Florida, Nebraska, and Indiana— bucked the trend, posting double-digit increases per gallon. These areas are prone to a phenomenon known as price cycling, where prices can spike and plunge every couple of weeks even if wholesale costs remain mostly unchanged. While I don’t expect major movement in the national average as we approach August, states impacted by price cycling will likely continue to experience more volatile price swings, while others will see relative stability.”

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.