Storms Moving In

INDIANAPOLIS, (WOWO) — Severe storms are on the way late Friday night into Saturday, bringing a major weather shift.

“It’s looking like it’s going to be an overnight event,” said Cody Moore, a forecaster at the National Weather Service. “It will probably hit the Illinois/Indiana border right around or just after sunset and then track through the rest of Central Indiana.”

Before that, Thursday and Friday will remain warm, with highs in the 70s and a mix of clouds and sunshine. A slight shower chance lingers in the southern counties Thursday afternoon, but most of the region will enjoy another pleasant day.

Moore said the biggest danger during this storm is strong, damaging winds.

“There is a lower tornado threat and a lower hail threat,” he said. “Damaging straight-line winds are the main threat especially along and west of I-65 and Indianapolis is included in that risk.”

Saturday brings a more dramatic change as rain and storms roll in overnight. Expect dry spells during the day, but strong winds and rising temperatures will make it feel warmer.

A cold front moves through late Saturday, ushering in cooler air by Sunday, along with lingering showers.

Right now, skies are clear, with temperatures in the low 40s for the morning commute. It’s another dry start to the day, with highs expected to reach the low 70s in downtown, marking the fifth consecutive day of nice weather.